Salman Khan to film action-packed cameo as a senior cop in Baby John; set to mentor Varun Dhawan's character in high-stakes sequence: Report

Salman Khan to film action-packed cameo as a senior cop in Baby John; set to mentor Varun Dhawan’s character in high-stakes sequence: Report

Salman Khan to film action-packed cameo as a senior cop in Baby John; set to mentor Varun Dhawan’s character in high-stakes sequence: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming film of Varun Dhawan titled Baby John has reached a fever pitch with the announcement of Salman Khan's cameo appearance. This action-packed venture, a remake of the Tamil hit Theri, brings together the dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Atlee, promising a cinematic experience that is sure to captivate audiences.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan's role in the film has been carefully crafted to do justice to his iconic status. While the original Theri featured Prabhu as the senior police officer, Atlee and the film's director, Kalees, have taken this opportunity to reimagine the character, tailoring it to suit Khan's unique style and charisma. The superstar will be seen in action-packed sequences, showcasing his trademark charisma and delivering witty dialogue. A source revealed, “Since Salman is known for his action roles and swag, Atlee and Kalees have added some fight sequences featuring the superstar. He will be seen as a swashbuckling cop with some tongue-in-cheek dialogues.”

Baby John revolves around Dhawan's character, a dedicated police officer who is forced to leave the force after a personal tragedy. He goes into hiding to protect his daughter and lives a quiet life until her safety is threatened. This is where Khan's character comes into play, serving as a mentor and guiding force for the protagonist. “Salman’s cop is shown as something of a mentor to the protagonist. He will show faith in Varun’s character and bring him back in the police force,” added the source.

Khan is set to shoot his cameo over the weekend at an Andheri studio. Dhawan, who had previously completed his portions of the film in April, will be rejoining the set to collaborate with Khan and Jackie Shroff, the film's antagonist. Over two days, Khan will film his introduction scene and engage in thrilling action sequences. The creative team, including Kalees and writer Sumit Arora, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khan's cameo is a memorable treat for his fans.

Salman Khan's cameo is set to be a highlight of the film, with his introduction scene and action sequences promising to be a treat for fans. The actor will join the rest of the cast, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, who portrays the antagonist. The film is set for Christmas 2024 release.

