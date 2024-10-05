Sonakshi Sinha took home the trophy for Best Actor (Female) for Heeramandi.

The much-awaited Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2024 took place last evening at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai in a grand way. The star-studded event saw the attendance of the who’s who from the world of entertainment who have made a name for themselves in the OTT sphere. Among the various winners that took home the beautiful trophy, as many as 20 of them belonged to shows and films streaming on Netflix.

Some of the awards bagged by the streaming giant include, Best Original Film (Amar Singh Chamkila), Best Director Original Films (Sujoy Ghosh for Jaane Jaan), Best Director Original Series (Shiv Rawail for The Railway Men), Best Actor Female Original Series (Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi), Best Actor Male Original Series (Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup), Best Original Series People’s Choice (Heeramandi), etc.

Complete list of awards won by Netflix at the Bollywood Hungama OTT Awards 2024:

Original Films Section

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Sujoy Ghosh for Jaane Jaan

Best Actor [Male]: Babil Khan for Friday Night Plan

Best Breakthrough Performer [Web Original Films]: Siddhant Chaturvedi for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Music: AR Rahman for Amar Singh Chamkila

Original Series Section

Best Director: Shiv Rawail for The Railway Men

Best Story and Screenplay: IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

Best Actor [Female]: Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi

Best Actor [Male]: Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

People’s Choice Section

Best Original Series of The Year: Heeramandi

Best Actor [Female]: Tillottama Shome for Kota Factory Season 3 and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor [Male]: Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Series 3 and Kota Factory Series 3

Best Actor [Female]: Bhumi Pednekar for Bhakshak

Popular Choice Section

Best Actor [Male] Web Original Films: Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Best Actor [Female]: Original Series: Aditi Rao Hydari for Heeramandi

Best Actor [Female] Web Original Films: Ananya Panday for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan

Additional

Extraordinary Performance of the Year: Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Male]: Kay Kay Menon for The Railway Men, Shekhar Home and Bambai Meri Jaan

Special Mention for Acting Excellence [Female]: Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup and Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Bright New Star of The Year: Sharvari for Maharaj

