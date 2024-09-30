Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Baby John’s exclusive footage will be screened at the Big Cine Expo 2024, Mumbai. At 3:55 pm today, September 30, the much-awaited glimpse was finally presented in the presence of presenter Atlee Kumar of Jawan (2023) fame, producers Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani and director Kalees. The organizers made sure that all mobile phones and other recording devices were on silent and kept inside the pocket or in the bags.

EXCLUSIVE: Baby John’s 5 minutes plus footage shown at Big Cine Expo 2024; ‘Superman’ Varun Dhawan showcases his MASSIEST avatar to date; Jackie Shroff is unrecognizable and terrifying

Bollywood Hungama saw the footage of Baby John and also the reaction that it elicited from the exhibitors at the Expo. It played like a trailer and was nearly 5.30 minutes long. The highlight of the trailer is of course Varun Dhawan. He shows his dance and comic avatar. In one scene, he’s also seen in Superman getup and for the first time, he unleashes his mass avatar like never before. As the cop, he might look a bit young, but he also looks convincing. He surely has in him to excite the single screen audience when he beats the baddies.

Keerthy Suresh looks ravishing and Wamiqa Gabbi also adds an interesting touch to the narrative. Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles, is seen in the film as a constable. His sole scene, shown in the glimpse, shows him getting emotional and even agitated. Sanya Malhotra, in a cameo, adds to the laughs. Finally, Jackie Shroff has never looked so terrifying before.

Three songs were also a part of this extended trailer of Baby John. One was the title song, which is already heard in the announcement teaser. Two other songs shown were ‘Banda Mast Hai’ and ‘Nain Mataka’.

Produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Productions, Baby John releases in cinemas on December 25. The single screen exhibitors, especially, couldn’t keep calm on seeing the footage. Hence, expect the Varun Dhawan starrer to storm the box office this Christmas.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan also did video call to Atlee and thanked the exhibition community for their support.

