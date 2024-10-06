Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the IFSO Unit in connection with the alleged Rs 500 crore HIBOX app scam.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the alleged HIBOX app scam. The investigation, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 9, revolves around a scheme that reportedly defrauded investors of Rs 500 crores through promises of high daily returns.

Rhea Chakraborty faces IFSO summons in alleged Rs 500 crores HIBOX app scam

Background of the HIBOX App Scam

The HIBOX mobile application, launched in February 2024, attracted approximately 30,000 investors by offering returns ranging from 1 to 5 percent on investments made between February and June. However, users have reported that payments ceased in July, with the app's operators citing technical issues, legal problems, and GST concerns as reasons for the non-payments.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari, "The HIBOX app was at the centre of a carefully planned scam." As complaints began to pile up, the police received over 500 reports from victims, prompting a full investigation into the matter.

Investigation Details of Rs 500-Crores App-Based Fraud

The investigation began on August 16, when police received complaints from 29 victims of the HIBOX app. An FIR was registered on August 20, citing several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The complaints originated from various locations, including the Cyber Northeast district, outer districts, Shahdara, and the NCRP portal.

In the course of the investigation, authorities arrested Sivaram, the alleged mastermind behind the scam, and seized Rs 18 crores from four different bank accounts linked to him.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Involvement

Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in the case has raised eyebrows, particularly as her summons came just a day after popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh were also called in for questioning by the Delhi Police. While the specifics of Chakraborty’s involvement remain unclear, the scrutiny of social media influencers and public figures has intensified as police probe the app’s promotional activities.

As the investigation into the HIBOX app scam continues, Rhea Chakraborty’s upcoming appearance before the IFSO Unit is expected to shed light on the broader implications of this alleged fraud. With reports of extensive financial loss for investors, the case highlights the need for caution when dealing with investment apps that promise unrealistic returns.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty opens up about creating Chapter 2 podcast and fashion label; says, “It spoke for me when I couldn’t”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.