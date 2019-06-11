Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2019 | 8:53 PM IST

Roy Kapur Films wrap up Priyanka Chopra – Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink and Yeh Ballet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production company Roy Kapur Films has lots to celebrate this week with two film wrapping within days of each other! The first film to complete its shoot schedule is the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer tentatively titled The Sky is Pink that has been shot across London, Delhi, Mumbai and the Andamans over the past few months.

Roy Kapur Films wrap up Priyanka Chopra - Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink and Yeh Ballet

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai earlier this week to shoot a lavish dance song composed by Pritam, written by Gulzar Saab and choreographed by Caesar. The shoot took place at a suburban studio over 3 days. It is a marriage song with a twist and the shooting will be wrapped up tonight. The film is set for a pre-Diwali, October 11th release and the buzz is high!

The second film to wrap up with a bang is the dance film titled Yeh Ballet. It is directed and written by the national award-winning veteran Sooni Taraporevala and is inspired from the true life of Mumbai’s first Ballet Boys! It has been picked up by Netflix for its first slate of Indian film productions and will stream on the platform later this year!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to film a duet with Farhan Akhtar for the Sky Is Pink

More Pages: The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collection

