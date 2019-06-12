Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.06.2019 | 2:08 PM IST

Salman Khan ropes in EX-COUPLES for Nach Baliye 9, Raveena Tandon to be the judge

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is all set to flag off the ninth season of Nach Baliye and well, his production house has roped in Raveena Tandon in the hot seat of judge. The biggest attraction this season is that the makers are bringing in ex couples on the show and it is totes exciting to see how their chemistry unfurls. There will be much needed DRAMA on the show this time around and we are super enthused!

Salman Khan ropes in EX-COUPLES for Nach Baliye 9, Raveena Tandon to be the judge

Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget have turned hosts for the show. Things will only get better with this amazing start. Salman, along with Nach Baliye, is also producing another TV show on life of Gama Pehalwan and another one on the Mumbai Police. He is currently producing The Kapil Sharma Show too.

Salman has redeemed his position at the box office by breaking all records with Bharat and he will soon finish Dabangg 3. He will then move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Salman Khan does the SWEETEST gesture for Rising Star winner Aftab Khan! [Read on]

