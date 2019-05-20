Priyanka Chopra to film a duet with Farhan Akhtar for the Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra has just one more song to complete before she’s done with Bollywood for now. The song, a romantic duet, will be filmed on Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar who plays her husband in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

The most interesting part of this combustive collaboration is the singing. Both Farhan and Priyanka, actors who enjoy acting and singing, are likely to render the song that they will be singing together in The Sky Is Pink instead of using ghost voices.

“Nothing final yet. But it is a strong possibility that Farhan and Priyanka may sing the duet in their own voice to make it look more authentic. The concept of playback singing is rapidly losing sway in Indian cinema. Ghost voices are now a ghostly legacy of an illustrious musical past,” observes a source close to the project.

That ‘together’ song apart, Priyanka Chopra has completed the entire shooting of The Sky Is Pink. (For now the title is tentative) For now she’s done with Bollywood. Interestingly, Priyanka and Farhan came together earlier in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do as actors, and as actor-director in Don and Don 2. So The Sky Is Pink is technically their forth collaboration. Both love to act and sing and are in relationship with partners far younger.

