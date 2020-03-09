Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2020 | 5:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to make commercial films

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, in which he introduces the third cop from his cop universe. Akshay Kumar plays the role of ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The director who is credited for making commercial blockbusters like Singham series and the Golmaal franchise said that commercial films are dying as many people are scared to delve into that space.

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to make commercial films

 

In an interview with a news agency, Rohit Shetty while talking about creating his own cop universe said that one has to take risk and create something new. He said that there are very few filmmakers who are making commercial films.

He further said that while making Simmba, they thought of bringing Singham and Sooryavanshi in it and create their own universe. Shetty said that they were scared that if Simmba goes wrong then it will ruin the brand of Singham as well. He said that it was risky, but it all turned out well and the audience created the universe.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's next film Sooryavanshi  is slated to release on March 24 and brings together Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar on screen in their respective cop avatars.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty opens up about the stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi and how it’s a family entertainer

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aayush Sharma signs Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid…

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram…

Film school student alleges Kajol starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: Taking break from Roohi Afzana,…

Irrfan Khan says he now understands what…

Nitesh Tiwari says they may go for pan-India…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification