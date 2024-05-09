Rapper Naseeb's recent jab at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh regarding his turban tying skills sparked a response from the Punjabi star, showcasing his characteristic grace and magnanimity. Naseeb had posted a picture of Diljit with short hair, accompanied by a caption suggesting he couldn't tie a turban properly. In response, Diljit took to his Instagram Stories, extending warm wishes for Naseeb's success in his career, stating, "All that matters is God. Naseeb, brother, all my love to you. May almighty give you lots and lots of fame and may you do more work. You ask and you get the answer. Only love from my end."

Diljit Dosanjh responds to rapper Naseeb’s turban criticism with graceful words

Despite the provocation, Diljit's reply exuded maturity, emphasizing the importance of love and positivity in his interactions. He continued to convey his sentiments through another Instagram Stories update, writing, "With all heart the lord speaks. Who else speak, other than the lord." Diljit's measured response stood in stark contrast to the initial criticism, reflecting his ability to rise above negativity with grace and dignity.

During this exchange, Diljit Dosanjh continued to make waves in both the music and film industries. He recently made history with a performance at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, becoming the first Punjabi artist to grace the venue, drawing over 50,000 enthusiastic concert attendees.

Diljit Dosanjh recently has garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal in the biopic drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and available on Netflix, delves into the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar, who rose from poverty to fame in the 80s, ultimately meeting a tragic end at the young age of 27 due to his controversial music and persona.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh wore a wig for Amar Singh Chamkila: says “The wig is like his…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.