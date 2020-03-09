The panic generated by Coronavirus refuses to die down. India still hasn’t registered lot of patients suffering from this deadly disease – there are around 39 confirmed cases so far – but the fear has set in. It’s not uncommon to see people wearing masks on the streets. Holi celebrations have been cancelled across the country and people have been advised to avoid mass gatherings.

There have also been speculations that few upcoming films releases might get cancelled over the belief that Coronavirus scare has led to decline in footfalls to theatres. Nothing is confirmed yet about these reports but if a source is to believed, the much-awaited trailer launch of the Good Friday release ’83 has been cancelled. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to put out a report that the makers of this upcoming sports film had planned a grand trailer launch at Mumbai’s sprawling MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday March 11. The lead actors of the film, including Ranveer Singh, who plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, and actress and co-producer Deepika Padukone along with director Kabir Khan were also expected to be present. And the real cricketers too were going to be in attendance.

The source says, “The trailer launch will not take place on March 11. It was supposed to be a grand spectacle – not just the film’s team and cricketers, but even fans were to be called in. In such times, it was not advisable to have such sort of a crowded event. The producers, hence, took a joint decision in the interest of the cast and crew and also the fans.”

So will the ’83 trailer be dropped on March 11 sans any event? “Nothing is sure,” replies the source and continues, “The trailer, most probably, will come at a later date now. Whether to do a launch event or not is something the makers will decide on soon.”

And what about reports of ’83 postponing due to Coronavirus outbreak, just like the James Bond flick No Time To Die? The source signs off by retorting, “These are all rumours. No such decision has been taken. As of now, the film shall release on April 10 as scheduled.”

’83, as the name suggests, is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It focuses on how the underdog Indian Cricket Team emerged triumphant against West Indies, then the most powerful team in the world.

