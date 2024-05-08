comscore
Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan passes away; Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute: "Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan passes away; Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute: “Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, known for his work in both Malayalam and Hindi cinema, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Sivan, who balanced directing with cinematography throughout his career, made significant contributions to Indian cinema. His 1992 Malayalam film Yodha, starring Mohanlal, is considered a classic of the industry. He also ventured into Hindi films, directing comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum (2005) which featured Tusshar Kapoor in a lead role. 

Tusshar took to social media to express his grief, tweeting, "Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed!"

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh also paid a tribute and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory,” on his X handle. 

Sangeeth Sivan, the elder brother of renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan and producer-director Sanjeev Sivan, had moved to Mumbai early in his career to pursue filmmaking. The Indian film industry mourns the loss of a versatile talent who leaves behind a legacy in both Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

