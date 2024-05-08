Indian filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, known for his work in both Malayalam and Hindi cinema, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan passes away; Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute: “Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being”

Sivan, who balanced directing with cinematography throughout his career, made significant contributions to Indian cinema. His 1992 Malayalam film Yodha, starring Mohanlal, is considered a classic of the industry. He also ventured into Hindi films, directing comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum (2005) which featured Tusshar Kapoor in a lead role.

Tusshar took to social media to express his grief, tweeting, "Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed!"

Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you… — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh also paid a tribute and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory,” on his X handle.

Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart… pic.twitter.com/kvTkFJmEXx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 8, 2024

Sangeeth Sivan, the elder brother of renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan and producer-director Sanjeev Sivan, had moved to Mumbai early in his career to pursue filmmaking. The Indian film industry mourns the loss of a versatile talent who leaves behind a legacy in both Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

