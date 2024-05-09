comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bollywood mourns the demise of renowned director Sangeeth Sivan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bollywood mourns the demise of renowned director Sangeeth Sivan

Sunny Deol, Hansal Mehta, and others express grief over the loss of a creative talent.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The sudden demise of director-screenwriter Sangeeth Sivan at the age of 65 has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. According to PTI, he passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his cinematographer-brother, Santosh Sivan. Sivan, known for his notable contributions to Bollywood with films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, leaves behind a legacy cherished by many.

Shortly after the news broke, numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Hansal Mehta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ektaa R Kapoor, took to social media to express their heartfelt tributes. Sunny Deol, who collaborated with Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, shared poignant memories, stating, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can’t believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories. Om Shanti my friend, may your family get the strength to overcome your loss."

Gandhi director Hansal Mehta echoed the sentiments, expressing his disbelief with a simple yet poignant tweet: "What??? This is terrible news." Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor shared a photo of the veteran director, paying her respects with a solemn "RIP sir."

The outpouring of grief from the industry reflects the profound impact Sangeeth Sivan had on Bollywood, leaving behind a void that will be deeply felt by his colleagues and fans alike.

