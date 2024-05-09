The newly reported single Aditya Roy Kapoor spirals around once again after a video of him alongside his Metro…In Dino co-star Sara Ali khan celebrating their director Anurag Basu’s birthday goes viral.

Is Aditya Roy Kapoor getting fond of Sara Ali Khan post breakup with Ananya Panday?

Anurag Basu celebrated his birthday on Wednesday alongside his close family and friends including the lead actors of his upcoming movie Metro…In Dino. A video of the duo goes viral where we can see the director offering his birthday cake to the guests present at the celebration. In the clip were spotted Sara and Aditya standing next to each other where the director also teases Aditiya by pretending to smash cake in his mouth. Speculations make their way suspecting that two might just be the latest hot jodi in town.

Aditiya had reportedly ended his two-year relationship with Ananya Panday while Sara has always kept close about her dating life, which makes this rumour even more buzzful for all the Bollywood bees.

While most of us want them to be a thing and confirm these rumours, others considered the duo to be just co-stars. Sara and Aditiya will be seen on screen playing lovers in Basu’s upcoming film which is scheduled to be released on September 13. The casting also includes big names like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Kokana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie Metro…In Dino was earlier scheduled in December 2023 and later moved to March 2024.

