After making his debut in Loveyatri, there is absolutely no stopping Aayush Sharma. As per sources, it was reported that the actor will star in Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern where he will playing the role of a dreaded Jatt Gangster. The actor is sweating out in the gym to ace the role. The film stars superstar Salman Khan in the role of a cop and is already making headlines.

Now post this huge announcement, we've heard that Aayush has signed not one but two more films. The actor will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and he has already begun his prep for the same where he's meeting the producer for reading sessions. And last not not the least, Sharma will also be starring in the Hindi Remake of 2018 hit Telegu Film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh. The actor will be playing the lead role and the rest of the details on the project are being kept very hush-hush .

Going by the current line-up the actor is definitely on a signing spree and looks like 2020 is a year to watch out for Aayush Sharma.

