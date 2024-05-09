The makers are targeting the Eid 2025 release for the film.

Salman Khan fans can breathe a sigh of relief! While the superstar didn't have an Eid release this year, he has announced a massive upcoming project titled Sikandar to compensate. This action-packed film marks Khan's first collaboration with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss, and filming is expected to kick off in June 2024. Now, the makers have locked in the female lead – Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna locked in as female lead for Salman Khan – AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar

Sikandar is more than just high-octane action sequences. Reports reveal a strong underlying story that unfolds into a dramatic and emotional narrative. The script's wholesomeness is said to be a key factor that attracted both Khan and his leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. The production house officially announced the news on its social handles.

Rashmika Mandanna took to X, formerly Twitter, to say, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. ❤️ Surprise!! ✨ I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar."

This marks the first-ever collaboration between Khan and Mandanna, and sources suggest it was a deliberate choice by producer Sajid Nadiadwala to create a fresh pairing. According to the reports, the script reportedly offers a well-written role for Mandanna, positioning her as a crucial catalyst in the film's central conflict.

This reunion between Khan and Nadiadwala is sure to excite fans. The duo has delivered several blockbuster hits in the past, including Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Sikandar also signifies Murugadoss's return to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus following his 2016 film Akira. The makers are targeting the Eid 2025 release for the film.

