The trailer of Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai featuring Manoj Bajpayee released yesterday and is receiving great response across platforms. Having grabbed the attention of the masses, the film has started to spread way beyond the boundaries with its screening at the New York International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to screen at the New York International Film Festival

Having made its distinct place in the mind of the audience with its impactful, intriguing, and hard-hitting trailer. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas directed by Apoorv Singh Karki will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023. Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the lead in the film will be leaving tonight to attend the screening in New York.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

During the trailer launch of the upcoming film, Manoj had said, “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bandaa is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee and producer of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai receive legal notice from Asaram Bapu’s trust; latter seeks stay on release of film

More Pages: Bandaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.