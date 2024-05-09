In his tweets, Talpade emphasizes his loyalty to the Audi brand, stating that he has been a customer for "several years."

Shreyas Talpade, a well-known Indian actor, has expressed his disappointment with Audi India's after-sales service on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a series of tweets, Talpade recounted a "horrid" experience he has had with his new Audi Q7, which he purchased in January 2024.

Talpade's frustration appears to stem from both the car itself and the customer service he has received while trying to get the issues resolved. He describes the team as "seemingly trying" but ultimately unsuccessful in addressing the problems. He wrote, “Dear @AudiIN @AudiOfficial Since the time we bought our new Audi Q7 this January end, we’ve had a horrid horrid experience not only with the car but also the team who is seemingly ‘trying’ to resolve the issue. Can you pls help us with someone with the right Authority who can help us resolve the same.”

who can help us resolve the same. I guess this is the least we can expect now, from a brand like yours, after having gone through a horrible experience in the last 3 months. We’ve been loyal Audi customers for several years now but really disappointed with this experience. (2/3) — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) May 9, 2024

In his tweets, Talpade emphasizes his loyalty to the Audi brand, stating that he has been a customer for "several years." He expresses his hope that this is not how Audi typically treats its loyal customers. The actor concludes his tweets by requesting a response "ASAP" from Audi, indicating a desire for a swift resolution to the matter. He added, “I guess this is the least we can expect now, from a brand like yours, after having gone through a horrible experience in the last 3 months. We’ve been loyal Audi customers for several years now but really disappointed with this experience.”

While the specific nature of the problems Talpade is facing with his Q7 is not mentioned in the tweets, his public expression of dissatisfaction is likely to draw attention to the issue.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade will be starring in Kartam Bhugtam and Welcome to the Jungle.

