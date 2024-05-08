In a touching display of empathy, actor Arjun Kapoor has extended a helping hand to a 10-year-old Delhi boy, Jaspreet, who bravely assumed responsibility for his family's roadside food business following his father's passing. The heartwarming gesture comes after a video showcasing Jaspreet's resilience and determination went viral on social media, capturing the attention of netizens and celebrities alike.

Moved by Jaspreet's courage and fortitude, Kapoor took to his Instagram to express admiration for the young boy's strength in the face of adversity. Offering support for Jaspreet's education, Kapoor's heartfelt message underscores the importance of community and compassion in times of need.

Quoting his Instagram post, Kapoor remarked, "With a smile on his face, he’s facing life ahead and all that will come with it… I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father’s work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister’s education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know."

The viral video, originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh, depicted Jaspreet's culinary skills as he expertly prepared chicken-egg rolls with a smile. Despite the profound loss of his father, Jaspreet remains resilient, embodying a spirit of determination and perseverance that serves as an inspiration to all. As Kapoor's offer of support shines a light of hope on Jaspreet's journey, it exemplifies the transformative power of compassion to uplift and empower those facing adversity.

