Priyadarshan is gearing up for a busy period. After delivering the social satire Corona Papers in April 2023, the veteran director has a plethora of projects brewing, with two Hindi films and a potential Malayalam thriller in the pipeline. While it is known that he is working with Akshay Kumar, he is also rolling another Hindi project this time with Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan to team up with Priyadarshan; to play a blind man in the thriller: Report

The buzz suggests a thrilling narrative with Khan playing a blind man. The actor has reportedly shown interest in the role, and if all goes according to plan, Priyadarshan will begin filming with Khan in July and August with the 40-day start-to-finish schedule. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Over the period of time, Priyadarshan has mastered the art of making thrillers in the Malayalam Film Industry and is now looking to make one with Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The talks are on and in a very nascent stage at the moment.”

The source added, “The script is ready and it’s all about getting the star cast and production house in place. We will have a clearer picture about the outcome of this film in a fortnight, as things are in a very early stage at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has an array of projects including Devara: Part 1 with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat and Click Shankar with Balaji Mohan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.