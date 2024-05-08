comscore
Last Updated 08.05.2024 | 6:09 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Viraj Ghelani’s stand-up debut draws overflowing crowds in Mumbai

Mumbai's Ragmandir auditorium packed to capacity as Viraj Ghelani entertains fans with hilarious comedy extravaganza.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mumbai witnessed an uproarious comedic revolution on May 4, 2024, as Viraj Ghelani, hailed as one of India's most beloved social media personalities, ventured into the realm of stand-up comedy. Ghelani's debut performances at Rangmandir auditorium in Bandra West exceeded all expectations, with the venue bursting as eager fans flooded in to experience his comedic brilliance.

Despite the auditorium's seating capacity of 700, a staggering crowd of 1500 enthusiasts packed the halls, eagerly anticipating Ghelani's comedic stylings. In a remarkable display of gratitude, Ghelani ensured no fan was turned away, welcoming additional attendees to partake in the laughter-filled extravaganza.

Ghelani's performance struck a chord with audiences, blending uproarious humor with poignant reflections on his upbringing. Sharing personal anecdotes of financial struggles and familial bonds, Ghelani endeared himself to the crowd, eliciting both laughter and empathy from his captivated audience.

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of his sold-out shows, Ghelani expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans and excitement for the journey ahead. As he prepares for his lead role in the upcoming Gujarati film Jhamkudi, Ghelani remains committed to spreading laughter and joy wherever he goes, cementing his status as a versatile entertainer with a bright future ahead.

Also Read: Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani and girlfriend Palak Khimavat stun in white as they announce their engagement

