L'Oréal Paris returns as the official Makeup Partner of the Festival de Cannes, scheduled from May 14 to 25 2024. With an esteemed history as the festival's makeup partner, L'Oréal Paris enters its 27th year with the theme ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon’ that mirrors the brand's philosophy of confidence and self-empowerment, reinforcing the belief that every individual is inherently deserving. This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to flaunt their iconic presence at the Cannes Film Festival. A pioneer in her own right, Aishwarya was the first Indian female actor to serve as a Cannes jury member, symbolizing the brand's commitment to global representation.

L'Oréal Paris Ambassador, Aditi Rao Hydari, expresses her excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey to the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves and I truly resonate with the theme of this year "Many Ways to be an icon". For me, being an icon isn't about fitting into a mold; it's about embracing one's unique journey and inherent worth. It is an honour to be aligned with a brand that has consistently championed the cause of women's empowerment, fostering confidence and growth in every facet of their lives."

Additionally, the brand presents the fourth edition of the L’Oréal Paris Lights on Women’s Worth Award, with actress and L’Oréal Paris ambassador Elle Fanning taking over from Kate Winslet as the Juror. Founded to spotlight the gender imbalance in filmmaking, this award honors one promising female short-film director from among the official Cannes Short Films selection and the selection of La Cinef Short Films.

L’Oréal Paris embodies an inclusive representation of beauty that resonates with women across the globe. Aligned with brand's core values and cause initiatives, the brand ambassadors transcends boundaries and echo the brand ethos. Through their partnership with L'Oréal Paris, they aim to amplify the message of self-worth and inspire millions worldwide to embrace and honour their unique individuality. As the Festival de Cannes' official makeup partner, it inspires ambassadors, actors, and actresses to showcase this empowered beauty vision on the red carpet.

