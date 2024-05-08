National Award Winner Shoojit Sircar is one of the most celebrated storytellers of today's time, who needs no introduction. The filmmaker has always presented heartwarming stories with a beautiful message. From October, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Gulabo Sitabo, and Sardar Udham he has proved his strong mettle as a storyteller. Among his very impressive filmography, the one film that shines is Piku, a heartwarming story about a father and daughter and their journey.

Shootjit Sircar announces release date of his next with Abhishek Bachchan on Piku’s 9th anniversary

After Piku, Shoojit Sircar is bringing another touching story of a father-daughter relationship as he announced his next film with Abhishek Bachchan. On the 9 years of the release anniversary, the celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared some exciting details about his next and said, "The father-daughter relationships really special. They have their own set of awkwardness and challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories."

He further added, "Piku was one such story with which I could immediately connect and I could present it with so much. Likewise, my next also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and daughter and makes you travel with their emotional journey and we are ready to bring this heartwarming story in front of audiences globally in theatres on November 15, 2024."

Piku is celebrating its 9th release anniversary today. With Piku, Shoojit Sircar took the audience on a joyful ride filled with an array of emotions. The film still holds a special place in everyone's hearts and ever since he announced his next with Abhishek Bachchan, the expectations are high among the audiences.

