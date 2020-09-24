Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6 after she was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The actress was questioned for three days before the NCB made the arrests. After her bail plea hearing was delayed by a day due to heavy rains, in her plea, Rhea Chakraborty has stated that Sushant Singh Rajput doubted his sisters’ motives, thought that they were only after his money.

As per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satis Manishinde, states in the bail plea application, “Sushant had been routinely contacting his family to inform them about his bouts of depression and other issues but Sushant’s family members did not seem overly concerned regarding the same. Ultimately in the third week of November 2019, his three sisters came to Mumbai and informed him that they would be taking him to Chandigarh for further treatment. The Applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) did not interfere with their decision and was in fact relieved to see his family members finally take some interest in his well being and health. However, on 26th November 2019, Sushant called the Applicant and informed that he would not be travelling to Chandigarh with his sisters as he doubted their motives and felt that they were merely after his money. That very same night, all three sisters left Sushant alone at the peak of his depression.”

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister had denied the reports after Rhea’s interview with Rajdeep Sardesai on Aaj Tak.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea REJECTED, judicial custody extended till October 6

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.