Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2020 | 12:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to summons; to appear at NCB office of September 25

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rakul Preet Singh's legal team has responded to the summons issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Reportedly, the actress will be appearing for questioning on Friday, September 25. Earlier today, Rakul's team had said that they had not received any summons. The actress was in Hyderabad filming for an ad and returned to Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to summons; to appear at NCB office of September 25

Meanwhile, NCB on Wednesday said that they had issued summons to Rakul and also tried to contact her through various platforms but could not get a response. On Thursday morning both NCB and Rakul Preet Singh's team acknowledged sending and receiving the summons.

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, the NCB also issued summons to Bollywood's leading actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Deepika who is in Goa will be arriving in the city on Thursday afternoon and will be reporting to the NCB on September 25. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were summoned to the office on September 26.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: NCB issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

"I believe Payal Ghosh", says Roopa Ganguly

Sharvari Wagh signs three-film deal with…

Ayushmann Khurrana featured in TIME's 100…

Payal Ghosh files rape complaint against…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification