There have been rapid developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor passed away on June 14. Currently, all eyes are on actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused by the actor’s family for abetment of suicide. An FIR has also been filed against the actress by his family. After over two months, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence with an interview with India Today.

Rhea and Sushant went on a Europe trip in 2019. She revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was excited about the trip but did not leave the room after reaching there. “He did not leave the room after reaching there. He was happy when she reached Switzerland. Later we went to Italy and lived in a Gothic hotel. Uske baad jab hum Italy gaye, wahaan hum ek hotel mein thehere. It was a gothic hotel. We were not aware of the hotel type before booking and it felt weird. I wanted to check out but Sushant was okay with it. Later on he stopped leaving the room.”

“I talked to him and he said that in 2013 he had a depressive episode. He met a psychiatrist, whose name was Haresh Shetty. He said that Shetty prescribed the medicines to him. I started suspecting as to what happened. Are you unwell? That’s when he confessed to me that he met the psychiatrist in 2013. He was okay after that. At times, he had anxiety attacks. But now he was feeling more anxious and depressed. So, we had to cut short the trip. If your partner was not feeling comfortable, what is the best thing to do? Bring him back,” she added.

