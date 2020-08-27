Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty calls the allegations of deleting hard drives baseless

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Chakraborty has been under the radar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as a prime suspect after his father filed an FIR against the actress. She has been under rigourous questioning and interrogation regarding the case by multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Today, there were allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate, Siddharth Pithani, that Rhea Chakraborty called an IT person and wiped around 8 hard drives clean.

Rhea Chakraborty calls the allegations of deleting hard-drives baseless

When Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by Aaj Tak regarding the same, she said, “It’s a completely baseless allegation. There is no hard drive that I am aware of, theirs is no person who came in to do anything till the time I was there. If something like that has happened, then his sister who was there from June 8 to 13, will be able to answer these questions. But I will not hesitate to question Siddharth Pithani regarding this.”

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty seeks help from Mumbai Police, shares video of her father getting mobbed by the reporters

