Rhea Chakraborty clarifies money laundering issue in Sushant Singh Rajput’s companies

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been one of the most controversial case in this year. After the actor died by suicide in June, a lot of allegations were made on Rhea Chakraborty and her family, while a lot of other people in Sushant’s life were questioned. Sushant Singh Rajput owned three companies and one of them was named after Rhea Chakraborty, Rhealityx and in her recent interview with Aaj Tak she revealed that there were no transactions from Sushant’s account to her family members’ accounts.

She said, “The only transaction was where I sent Rs. 35000 to him, that is because he had once paid for my hair and make-up, and I felt, no, I will return the money to him. As far as the flat in Khar is concerned, its a small flat, and I am still paying the EMI for it. These are all baseless allegation. Even where the companies are concerned, I paid Rs. 66,000 for Showik and me, that is it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh has denied all the statements made by Rhea Chakraborty.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput’s family never liked her; talks about being molested by his sister

