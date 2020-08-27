Rhea Chakraborty was dating Sushant Singh Rajput but, the actress left his house on June 8. Just a few hours before his sister, Meethu came to his house, Sushant Singh Rajput asked Rhea to move out. The actress confirmed in an interview with Aaj Tak that her relations with his family were not good. She also recalled how she had an incident where his sister touched her inappropriately.

She said, “My relations with his family wasn't good. I had an incident with his sister Priyanka. In a drunk state, she tried to touch me inappropriately, I told Sushant.” Speaking of the incident, she further elaborated, “She had had a little too much to drink and while being intoxicated, she tried to touch me after which I left his apartment and the next day I spoke to Sushant. After I told Sushant of this incident, he had an argument with his sister regarding the same.”

She has denied all the allegations that has been put on her by her family.

