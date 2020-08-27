The death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June, is currently under investigation. His untimely passing has raised a lot of questions and is currently being investigated by CBI. After months of investigation and multiple allegations levelled against her, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has come out to speak up about all the accusations.

In the past couple of months, Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of Sushant and co-actor on TV show Pavitra Rishta, had claimed that the actor had changed after meeting Rhea Chakraborty. She had also claimed that he was a very ambitious man. Responding to Ankita, Rhea told India Today (Aaj Tak) during an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, “When was the last time she met Sushant Singh Rajput? When was the last time she spoke to him? I feel it was 4 years ago. You can check the call records and I am quite certain that they did not have any conversation. Then she goes on to say that he called her during the Manikarnika shoot. But also says they hadn’t spoken in 4 years. What is it that she is trying to say I am not able to understand? She stays in his flat and claims it's her flat and shows documents saying I have paid this much amount for it. If I were controlling Sushant’s finances as everyone is saying, I would have stopped this then and there.”

It was earlier reported that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had bought a flat together during their relationship and that he was still paying the EMI. Though Ankita had refuted it stating both of them were paying for it.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

