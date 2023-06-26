REVEALED: Sai Kabir, director of Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru, was missing from the trailer launch as he is currently in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru was released on Amazon Prime on June 23. Produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film’s trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on June 14. While Nawazuddin, Avneet, Kangana and Aparna Purohit of Amazon Prime Video graced the trailer launch, director Sai Kabir was conspicuous by his absence. It raised eyebrows since even in the past, Kangana has had altercations with her directors like Hansal Mehta (Simran; 2017) and Krish (Manikarnika; 2019). In the case of Krish, he had to even step down and share director credit with Kangana.

However, in the case of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut hasn’t had a feud with Sai Kabir. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sai is currently in rehab due to drug and alcohol abuse. He was admitted to a facility in Mumbai just a few days before the trailer launch. He is expected to be out next month. This is the reason why he wasn’t present at the event and also didn’t give any interviews.”

The source further said, “This isn’t the first time Sai has checked into rehab. In the past, he has been in rehab a couple of times. He had also checked into rehab after a case was filed against him for the abetment of suicide of his servant.”

On January 31, 2018, Sai Kabir’s servant Raju fell to his death from the former’s 7th floor apartment in Yari Road, Mumbai. Just a few months before this incident, Sai had stayed in rehab at Masina Hospital. After the demise of his servant, he was once again admitted to the South Mumbai hospital. As soon he was out after a few weeks, he was arrested and charged under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide). He was released in April 2018.

The source added, “The case is going on. Besides, Sai Kabir also faces an accusation of molestation. This case is also subjudice.”

Before Tiku Weds Sheru, Sai Kabir had directed Revolver Rani (2014), starring Kangana Ranaut.

