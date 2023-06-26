comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.06.2023 | 4:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly premiere on JioCinema on July 7, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly premiere on JioCinema on July 7, 2023

en Bollywood News Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly premiere on JioCinema on July 7, 2023

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sonam Kapoor starrer JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, is all set to premiere on the platform for free, from 7th July. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly premiere on JioCinema on July 7, 2023

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly premiere on JioCinema on July 7, 2023

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After The Zoya Factor, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, with Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor hangs with cousin Sonam Kapoor in London; Rhea Kapoor dedicates a sweet message about the Kapoor sisters bonding

More Pages: Blind Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's quick wit shines…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan expresses his desire…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan…

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification