Sonam Kapoor starrer JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, is all set to premiere on the platform for free, from 7th July. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After The Zoya Factor, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, with Blind.

