The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency sent waves across the country with her outstanding performance as India’s first female Prime Minister. Kangana Ranaut is back with yet another hard-hitting video unit announcing the release date of her directorial Emergency. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 24, 2023. The striking announcement video also marked 48 years since the Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

Ever since her first glimpses as PM Indira Gandhi surfaced online, it left the fans rooting. And now with an impactful stance and dialogue delivery, she nailed the character to the T. That’s not all, the actress’ prosthetics and mannerisms which she has worked on to essay the role have also hit the bull’s eye.

Talking about Emergency, Kangana shared, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



Talking about the film, Emergency is based on the 1975 Indian Emergency, the ensemble star cast also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It was slated to release on October 20. However, to avoid a clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath, Kangana cancelled the release. The film is now scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.

