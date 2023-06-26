Anastasia Beverly Hills, the International beauty brand known as the pioneer in brow products and high-quality makeup, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India. Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style & glamour truly embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love, and self-expression. Today, the brand strongly resonates for its brow supremacy with a strong line of multifaceted brow products ranging from its iconic Brow Wiz, Brow Pomade, and Brow Freeze as the bestsellers in its large brow assortment.

Malaika Arora becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Anastasia Beverly Hills

The brand also has a 5-step signature brow service which is designed keeping in mind the individual's facial structure to give the perfect definition to your face. This service can be availed in the flagship stores at Phoenix Palladium- Mumbai, Mall of India, Noida and DLF promenade, Delhi of ABH, and the newly launched Tira Beauty stores. This is not all, you can now get your perfect brow shade by clicking on the link to suit your complexion.

Over the 25 years of journey, the brand has added various products to its assortment from a core range of complexion lines making it a makeup artist essential to the perfect color makeup line with products ranging from the fast-selling eyeshadow palettes to the most versatile lipsticks and glosses.

Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills said,” Celebrating 25 years is a truly exciting milestone for all of us at Anastasia Beverly Hills. It is a moment to thank our millions of customers who have put their faith in us, followed and participated in our growth, and a moment to celebrate and honor our hundreds of colleagues and team members globally, who continue to deliver impeccable service to our customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills welcomes the vibrant and multi-talented Malaika Arora as the first-ever Brand Ambassador in India."

An elated Malaika Arora, Brand Ambassador, Anastasia Beverly Hills India commented, "I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25 years’ celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using the brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with Anastasia Beverly Hill India to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."

Sanjali Giri ,Vice President, International Brands & Retail at House of Beauty said, "ABH has reached an incredible milestone, and this achievement is truly remarkable for everyone involved with the brand. This is even more special for us, as the brand in India, being true to its ethos of inclusivity, announces Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for India market. I am sure she will inspire beauty enthusiasts across cultures and age group to represent ABH in the true sense."

