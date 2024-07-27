CONFIRMED! Ranveer Singh teams up with Aditya Dhar for his next backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studio; exciting details out!

Powerhouse Ranveer Singh will headline a stellar cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in his next major theatrical feature, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. This will be national-award winner Aditya Dhar’s second major motion picture after record-breaking all-time blockbuster URI-The Surgical Strike. Aditya Dhar created history as the first debutant director to deliver a 350-crore grossing film with URI: The Surgical Strike.

It is Ranveer Singh's next big feature project after his universally loved & acclaimed turn in the super-hit rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Ranveer is expected to deliver a statement performance under Aditya Dhar’s direction. Whispers of this director-actor combination started some weeks ago within the film industry, making the whole trade and fraternity rapt with anticipation of the potential box-office thunder that this Jodi can create!

The film boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. This phenomenal ensemble of men promises to create crackling drama and chemistry on the silver screen. It is said that Dhar managed to pull this hefty cast together on the back of his extraordinary vision for this film and its exceptional storyline.

With this project, Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios continue their collaboration after the successful Article 370. Their association goes a notch higher with Ranveer on board this massive project.

Interestingly, the association of Jio Studios’ head Jyoti Deshpande and Ranveer Singh goes back a long way with blockbusters like Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani when she was CEO of Eros International and later for Padmaavat at a time when Jyoti was Group CEO of Viacom18. All their films together have been very successful and it remains to be seen if they manage to continue their lucky streak for the fourth time as well.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.

