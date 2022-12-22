Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Eros International and Parag Sanghvi have jointly announced the remake of Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly acclaimed Omkara and the sequel to the Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrer comic drama Desi Boyz.

Remake of Omkara and sequel to Desi Boyz announced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Eros International and Parag Sanghvi

Sharing the news, Anand Pandit said in a statement, “Yes, it is true that I have collaborated with Eros International & Parag Sanghvi to make a sequel and a re-make of two iconic films. Each of these two films Omkara and Desi Boyz were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers.”

Omkara was Bhardwaj’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic drama Othello and it starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh, Desi Boyz, on the other hand, was the directorial debut for David Dhawan’s son and Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan.

Sunil Lulla, Chairman, Eros Motion Pictures, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Anand Bhai to revive the magic of these films that have remained indelible in our memories. We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them.”

“I am really thrilled to be a part of these amazing projects,” said Sanghvi. “It will be exciting to take the legacy of these classic hits forward. The partnership with Eros International is very strategic as Eros Motion Pictures is best placed is India to maximize distribution and marketing including on digital platforms globally.”

The makers of the two films haven’t revealed the star cast for the two films as of now.

Also Read: Anand Pandit on backing Underworld Ka Kabzaa, “Today good content is language agnostic”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.