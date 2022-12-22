During the promotions of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh reasoned that he and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect choice for Aankhen remake because they are brothers in real-life.

We all know the close bond between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. During the promotions of their release Gunday, the duo often shared about their love for cinema, Govinda films, and quintessential 90s Bollywood songs. Now, we hear that the actors are keen on another collaboration. During a recent interview for Cirkus promotions, Rohit Shetty revealed that he wants the two actors to play the role of Govinda and Chunky Pandey in the remake of the 1993 action comedy Aankhen.

Rohit Shetty explains why Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect choice for Govinda starrer Aankhen remake

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty even went on to explain how the casting pair of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor would be perfect for the film. He said, “Ranveer can play Govinda’s character, Arjun Kapoor could be Chunky Pandey and Paresh Bhai (Paresh Rawal) would be perfect for Kader Khan In-fact, the Kader Khan track could be done by Govinda, it would be iconic. Imagine, both Govinda and Ranveer in a double role, with Arjun Kapoor.”

He further also clarified on the rights on the film adding, “Copy right hamare pass hai, koi jaake rights maat khareedna (We have the copy right. Please don’t try to purchase the rights of the film).” On the other hand, agreeing with his idea, Ranveer Singh also went on elaborate why he thinks it is a perfect idea. “You won’t believe, I just got a message from Arjun today. And this would be a great cast because Arjun and I are brothers in real life too.”

In the same interview, Rohit Shetty also revealed that Arjun Kapoor was keen on doing the film Cirkus where he wanted to essay the role of Varun Sharma.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double role in the forthcoming period comedy Cirkus along with his co-star Varun Sharma who will also be playing a dual role. The film features Jacaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies along with Murali Sharma, Johnny Lever and others essaying pivotal characters. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will release on December 23.

