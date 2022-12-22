comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers, says he is grateful audience watched film in cinemas

Bollywood News

The film didn't do great at the box office as the makers had anticipated.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varun Dhawan was seen in Bhediya in November 2022. The actor had undergone rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf. But, even with the attempt, the film didn't do great at the box office as the makers had anticipated. However, the actor said that the projects he has done have been creatively satisfying.

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers, says he is grateful audience watched film in cinemas

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers, says he is grateful audience watched film in cinemas

Speaking to Mid-Day, Varun Dhawan said, “When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am creatively satisfied with. The reason to do them should not be that I have dates available."

He also said that he waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bawaal. “I am the proudest of these three films (Bhediya, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Bawaal)," Varun said.

However, he hoped that Bhediya would fare well at the box office. “It has been such a strange year, (with films) trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas and its collection is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better,” he mentioned.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, released in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will next star in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release. The actor is also on board to headline Citadel in India with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The project, originally by Russo Brothers, is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers announce Varun Dhawan as the lead of Citadel in India; shooting begins in January 2023

