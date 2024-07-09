It is a political thriller about two reporters investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002.

The political thriller, The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, finds itself in turbulent waters yet again. Originally slated for a theatrical release on May 3, 2024, the film has faced multiple postponements, reshoots, and a significant change in its directorial helm.

The initial delay was attributed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which advised the filmmakers to push the release date until after the elections. The CBFC's concern was rooted in certain scenes that could potentially offend a segment of the audience, given the sensitive political climate. Consequently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film’s release was rescheduled for August 2, 2024. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are looking at a new release date. The film is now expected to release in September or October 2024. The makers will announce the new release date in a week or two. The exhibitors, too, would be informed about The Sabarmati Report’s postponement.” However, fans were met with disappointment as this date too was rendered invalid due to further unforeseen circumstances.

According to a new report in Peeping Moon, The Sabarmati Report is currently undergoing reshoots, and the production team is making significant alterations to the film. The most notable change is the replacement of the original director, Ranjan Chandel, with Tushar Hiranandani. This decision by producer Ekta Kapoor has raised eyebrows and sparked conversations across the industry.

As per the report, sources reveal that the decision to replace Chandel stemmed from creative differences between him and Ekta Kapoor. Chandel was reportedly not in favour of the reshoots and the addition of new scenes proposed by the producers. This led to a series of creative disagreements, making it challenging for Chandel and Kapoor to find common ground.

“The idea of reshooting and adding new scenes to the movie did not sit well with Chandel, which resulted in creative disagreements with the producers. Due to their radically different sensibilities, Ekta and Chandel were unable to come to an understanding for this movie. Thus, Ekta consulted the actors, received their consent, and brought aboard Tushar Hiranandani to finish the film,” said a source close to the development.

Tushar Hiranandani, who recently helmed the box office hit Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, has taken on the challenging task of reshaping The Sabarmati Report according to Kapoor's vision. Hiranandani has already shot for 7-8 days, including additional footage and necessary patchwork to align the film with the producers' expectations.

In April 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that The Sabarmati Report won’t be able to make it in cinemas on May 3. A source told us, “The Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Examining Committee saw the film and had objections to certain scenes. Also, fearing that it might violate the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India, it has been advised that it should be released after the last phase of elections, which will take place on June 1.”

