Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap calls her sister desperate

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya released earlier this week that had enough fans and tabloids praising the cast and makers. While many spoke about how amazing the lead actors were, Rangoli Chandel went on a rant against those who failed to acknowledge Kangana’s efforts.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel called out Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu who failed to mention Kangana Ranaut in their tweets while praising the trailer. Rangoli was quick enough to take a dig on Taapsee and caller her cheap copy of Kangana.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned the mediator in this situation and tried to sort out things. He said that it was really desperate of Rangoli Chandel to say such things.

Then, Rangoli Chandel went onto reveal that Anurag Kashyap was calling Kangana to state that Taapsee was her fan and asked her when has Taapsee taken a dig at Kangana.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamundi and is set to release on July 26, 2019.

ALSO READ: Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer: Here’s what Varun Dhawan had to say when Rangoli Chandel asked him to mention Kangana Ranaut in his TWEET!

