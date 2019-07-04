Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap calls her sister desperate

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya released earlier this week that had enough fans and tabloids praising the cast and makers. While many spoke about how amazing the lead actors were, Rangoli Chandel went on a rant against those who failed to acknowledge Kangana’s efforts.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel called out Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu who failed to mention Kangana Ranaut in their tweets while praising the trailer. Rangoli was quick enough to take a dig on Taapsee and caller her cheap copy of Kangana.

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy ???? https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned the mediator in this situation and tried to sort out things. He said that it was really desperate of Rangoli Chandel to say such things.

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Then, Rangoli Chandel went onto reveal that Anurag Kashyap was calling Kangana to state that Taapsee was her fan and asked her when has Taapsee taken a dig at Kangana.

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter….(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)….so now I am here showing everyone mirror…. I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue … back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta ???? @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

JudgeMentall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamundi and is set to release on July 26, 2019.

ALSO READ: Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer: Here’s what Varun Dhawan had to say when Rangoli Chandel asked him to mention Kangana Ranaut in his TWEET!

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection