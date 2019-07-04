Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.07.2019 | 1:59 PM IST

Inshallah: Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt to have beefed up security on sets

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to shoot with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for one of the most awaited movies of next year, Inshallah. The director is making sure that the actors face no inconvenience while shooting for the film.

Inshallah Salman Khan - Alia Bhatt to have beefed up security on sets

The director has shortlisted locations in Varanasi and Uttarakhand where Alia’s home sequences will be shot. Next up, there are beaches of Miami shortlisted where the actors will shoot for important portions. SLB has roped in high level security for the actors as they are major stars both in India and outside.

Salman has currently been busy with Dabangg 3 shoot. His last film Bharat was a success story at the box office.

Also Read: Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes the US recce of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

