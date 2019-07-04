Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dassani arrested in a gambling racket

Actress Bhagyashree of the Maine Pyaar Kiya fame married Himalaya Dassani soon after the film’s release. Bhagyashree has done a handful of movies after Maine Pyaar Kiya including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and dedicated most of her time to her family. The couple has two kids, Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani. Their son Abhimanyu recently made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Radhika Madan.

According to recent reports, Himalaya Dassani was arrested as a suspect of a gambling racket by the Amboli Police soon after which he was released on bail. There were about 15 suspects involved in the racket and Himalaya’s name was one of the names that came up in the raids that were conducted last month. ANI first reported the news by tweeting, “Maharashtra: Himalaya Dasani, businessman and husband of actress Bhagyashree was arrested in connection with a gambling racket by Amboli police, yesterday. He was later released on bail.”

Maharashtra: Himalaya Dasani, businessman and husband of actress Bhagyashree was arrested in connection with a gambling racket by Amboli police, yesterday. He was later released on bail. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

There have been no new updates regarding the situation since he is out on bail. There have been no official comments made by the family members as of now. All we can do is wait to see what direction this investigation takes.

