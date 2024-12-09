Ranbir Kapoor confirms Animal 2 is in the works, filming to begin in 2027; says, “I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist”

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that his hit film Animal will be a three-part franchise. In a recent conversation with Deadline at the Red Sea Film Festival, he shared an exciting update about the sequel, Animal Park. Ranbir revealed that the team is currently working on the script for Animal 2, with shooting expected to start in 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Animal 2 is in the works, filming to begin in 2027; says, “I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist”

Speaking about the project, he said, “We should start that film in 2027. It’s still a bit away. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Animal, released in December 2023, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film follows Vijay (Ranbir), an anti-hero who is willing to go to extreme lengths, including killing 200 people with a machine gun, to protect his father. Despite his actions, he faces the challenge of gaining approval from his emotionally distant father, played by Anil Kapoor.

Despite its success at the box office, earning over Rs 900 crores, Animal faced criticism for being labeled toxic and misogynistic by many.

Ranbir Kapoor has recently completed shooting for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. In addition, Ranbir has Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, lined up, where he will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read : Ravi Dubey CONFIRMS role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, calls Ranbir Kapoor “Elder brother he never had”: “He’s the only commercially viable artist of this generation”

More Pages: Animal Park Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.