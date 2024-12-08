Ashish Chanchlani continues to engage millions of fans with his content. His journey to stardom has been notable. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, the digital star turned producer-director shared an announcement about his new project, which he will be directing, producing, acting in, and writing. The development has created a buzz and will likely excite the audience.

Ashish Chanchlani unveils poster of his upcoming horror-comedy project on his birthday

Ashish gave a treat to his fans by unveiling the poster of his upcoming project on his social media account, revealing the title of the project. Sharing the porter on his social media, Ashish wrote, “The thrilling first-look poster features dark silhouettes of figures holding lanterns. These figures, with Ashish in the center, create an eerie and suspenseful atmosphere. The project is set to be a horror-comedy that will bring an amalgamation of suspense with supernatural elements, promising an exciting and spine-chilling experience for audiences. Even more exciting to note here is that the project will be released only on ACV Studios YouTube Channel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

Earlier, Ashish had shared a glimpse with the fans of the return of the ACV channel, and now it's clear that the thunderous response the announcement received is only going to grow. This project represents a significant milestone in Ashish’s career as he takes on multiple roles—director, producer, writer, and actor. Ashish is expanding his creative horizons by embracing various roles in this new venture. The announcement has generated a wave of excitement among his fans.

The project is expected to highlight Ashish's comedic style while incorporating an adventurous and ghostly theme that will keep viewers engaged. With the sneak peek and poster already generating excitement, fans are eager to see Ashish venture into a new genre, bringing his creativity to the world of horror-comedy. This endeavor promises to be a new chapter in his career.

Also Read : “Worst social media publicity stunt ever”: Ashish Chanchlani joins critics in condemning Poonam Pandey’s death hoax

