Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited Baaghi 4.

Sanjay Dutt joins Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, makers share his intense look

The makers have released the gripping first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from Baaghi 4 in a fierce avatar.

Dutt is shown seated on a throne, bloodied and holding a lifeless woman in his arms, with the tagline “Every Aashiq Is A Villain.”

Sanjay Dutt’s rugged persona and commanding screen presence make him an exciting addition to the Baaghi universe.

#Sikandar March mein aane vali hai uska kuch de nhi rahe hai .. Aur ye sir dard Sep mein aane vala hai ye de rahe hai KONSI GAALI DE YE @NGEMovies vale ko???? https://t.co/nh2Jan1ICv — salmantiger9362 (@salmantiger9362) December 9, 2024

Baaghi 4 will have raw action with the direction of A Harsha .

The Baaghi franchise, led by Tiger Shroff, is known for its action sequences and engaging plots. Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly given Dutt a significant role to raise the stakes in this fourth installment.

With Housefull 5 already under production, Nadiadwala and Dutt have collaborated back-back-back to deliver two mass entertainers with completely different genres.

Prestented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by A Harsha. Baaghi 4 will release on 5th September 2025.

Also Read : Housefull 5 enters final schedule with grand ensemble cast reveal

More Pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.