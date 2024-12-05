Actor Ravi Dubey has officially confirmed his involvement in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. In an exclusive chat with Cine Connect, Dubey shared his excitement about being part of the ambitious project and his admiration for co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

A Sincere Retelling of a Timeless Epic

Speaking about his role in Ramayana, Ravi said, “With due permission from my makers, I am [a part of the film]. I think Nitesh sir has a plan on how they want to talk about this project. If I kind of blurt out things irresponsibly and frivolously, it would not be right.”

He stated the cultural significance of Ramayana and the responsibility that comes with retelling such an important story. “It’s an important story for all of us. The story has been told and retold in many ways, but being a part of this culture and heritage is very special. We are collectively making a sincere attempt, and with someone as sincere as Nitesh sir helming it, it’s bound to be extraordinary,” he added.

Praising Ranbir Kapoor’s Grace and Professionalism

Ravi Dubey also shared his experience working alongside Ranbir Kapoor, describing him as the "elder brother" he never had. “Ranbir is kind, warm, and the most immaculate professional I have ever met. This is my very first experience on a big film set and my first experience working alongside a megastar like Ranbir bhai.”

Dubey highlighted Kapoor’s dedication and humility, saying, “His kindness and empathy towards everyone, his silence, and his grace are inspiring. I read somewhere on Instagram in a post by Karan Johar that Ranbir doesn’t make his process conspicuous. He’s working so hard behind the scenes, but he never makes it look like he is. Every part of him is an artist. He’s the only commercially viable artist of this generation.”

The Buzz Around Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Bollywood. With a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, the film aims to bring the epic to life in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences while honoring its cultural and spiritual legacy.

