Rajkumar Hirani and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to have an insightful conversation on the Heart To Heart Show

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Karan Johar, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all set to have a very enlightening chat on the show #HeartToHeart with Global Humanitarian and Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 5th May, 2020 at 5 PM IST.

Next on the list of eminent personalities in this insightful series are Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt .

The show aims to reach out to more than 100 million people in over 140 countries to uplift the spirit of the human kind. #IndiaInspires

The film fraternity will interact on a range of topics like Life, Relationships, Inclusiveness, Belonging, Family, Love, Success, Health and Mental Well Being, Stress, Loss, Spirituality, Hope and Courage in these difficult times”, shared Producer Mr. Mahaveer Jain who conceptualised this #ChangeWithin initiative along with The Art of living Foundation.

The intent of the show is to spread positivity, optimism, hope, peace and love during such testing times. A candid and heart-to-heart conversation with Gurudev will be attempted during the show.

Many credible names of the film industry have joined hands with the initiative #iStandWithHumanity to support the daily wage workers across the nation in the recent past.

Filmmaker RajKumar Hirani and Producer Mahaveer Jain expressed their gratitude to each and every friend from film fraternity for joining the initiative.

