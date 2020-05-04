Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2020 | 9:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sameera Reddy says she loves flaunting her flabs wasn’t confident enough when she was skinny

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a recent conversation, actor Sameera Reddy opened up on how after her pregancy, a 'dark phase' began and she quarantined herself at home for nearly one and a half year. She also added that this mentally prepared her for the lock-down which is now going on.

A mother to two, Sameera has opened up on post-partum depression time and again. While it is not an easy stage of life to deal with, Sameera says she is in love with the new version of herself, which isn't really slim or sexy in the typical way. She said her slim version from her acting days had no confidence but now, she is really confident enough to flaunt her flab.

Sameera also emphasised that our perspective towards the lockdown was important and we could use it as an opportunity. She added that she did not get to spend to spend so much time with her husband ever since they got married.

Also Read: Amid nationwide lock-down, Sameera Reddy breaks down as she reveals how anxiety has taken over her son

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification