In a recent conversation, actor Sameera Reddy opened up on how after her pregancy, a 'dark phase' began and she quarantined herself at home for nearly one and a half year. She also added that this mentally prepared her for the lock-down which is now going on.

A mother to two, Sameera has opened up on post-partum depression time and again. While it is not an easy stage of life to deal with, Sameera says she is in love with the new version of herself, which isn't really slim or sexy in the typical way. She said her slim version from her acting days had no confidence but now, she is really confident enough to flaunt her flab.

Sameera also emphasised that our perspective towards the lockdown was important and we could use it as an opportunity. She added that she did not get to spend to spend so much time with her husband ever since they got married.

