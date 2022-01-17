comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2022 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

After Pushpa, Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Indian actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are basking in the glory of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The Telugu film released in December 2021 has become a massive hit across languages in the country. Riding on the success of the film, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have decided to release the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

After Pushpa, Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022

On Monday, January 17, the makers of the film took to social media to inform the fans that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released in theatres with Hindi dubbing on January 26, 2022.

The cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 13 marked two years since the film’s release. Allu Arjun wrote, “Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, was released in theatres on January 12, 2020. It went on to become a blockbuster. A Hindi remake is currently being shot with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, titled Shehzada.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rise(Hindi) to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 14

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish arrested and…

Deepika Padukone to do her own stunts in…

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes…

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5 ropes in…

Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU under…

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra returns…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification