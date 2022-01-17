American stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The Girls Trip star was arrested on Friday in Peachtree City, according to the police.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

Peachtree City is located about 40 miles (63 kilometers) South of Atlanta. Later Haddish posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. He did not release any information about a possible court date.

On the work front, Tiffany Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy Girls Trip and has starred in such movies as The Kitchen, Night School and Like A Boss.

She’s also written the New York Times best seller The Last Black Unicorn and hosted the popular television show Kids Say The Darndest Things. She won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.