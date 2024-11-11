Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, eagerly awaited by audiences. After its electrifying teaser, the nation stood still, captivated by the grandeur and intensity the film promises to bring to the big screen. This has certainly raised the excitement for the trailer, and finally, the time has come – the trailer for the biggest film of the year is set to release on November 17. The trailer will be released in Patna.

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer to release on November 17 with Allu Arjun at massive launch event in Patna

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have made the highly awaited announcement of the trailer release, scheduled for November 17, 2024. Along with this thrilling announcement on social media, they also shared a stunning poster with which the new look revealed rustic Pushparaj with a gun in his hand walking in full swag.

The trailer in Patna holds great significance as a destination for the trailer launch. It is not just randomly selected. Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit in Patna, both in theatrical and on satellite. So much so that in 2022 'Srivalli' song in Bhojpuri was created by a singer and it became an internet sensation.

Moreover, Allu Arjun has a massive fanbase in Patna due to the popularity of films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and they all were pushing him for the longest time to come to Patna.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly become a brand, creating a massive buzz in the market. From it's signature tune to the songs, 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'Angaaron,' The music of the film has been immensely loved by the audience, setting a perfect tone for film release. This is the most anticipated sequel of the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise. It's safe to say this is the biggest film everyone is eagerly waiting for. The nationwide craze for the film is undeniable, and now that the trailer has finally been announced, the excitement is palpable.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film will be released on December 5, 2024.

